Photo Flash: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and More at Closing Night of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME
Freestyle Love Supreme played its final performance on Sunday, January 12. Check out some photos from the big night, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and the cast!
Freestyle Love Supreme played at the Booth Theatre for a total of 23 previews and 118 regular performances.
Directed by Thomas Kail, Freestyle Love Supreme is a blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music and vocal stylings and with recent special guests including Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Sarah Kay, Daveed Diggs, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The joyful show features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds AKA "Young Nees," Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé," Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK the INC." Special spontaneous and unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the run which include Freestyle Love Supreme members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Bill Sherman, and James Monroe Iglehart, along with Wayne Brady, Sarah Kay, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, and more.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Freestyle Love Supreme co-founders Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Veneziale and Thomas Kail
The cast of Freestyle Love Supreme with Director Thomas Kail and Producer Jenny Steingart
Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Veneziale, Christopher Jackson
James Monroe Iglehart, Anthony Veneziale, Chris Sullivan, Producer Jenny Steingart, Andrew Bancroft
Final curtain call of Freestyle Love Supreme at the Booth Theatre on January 12
