Photo Flash: Lexi Lawson, Ali Ewoldt, And More Lead Hurricane Michael Benefit At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presented "Broadway is 850 Strong," a benefit concert for the victims of Hurricane Michael on Monday, January 21, 2019 at 9:30 pm. The Florida Panhandle was completely devastated by the catastrophic effects of Hurricane Michael. Michael was one of the strongest storms ever to make landfall in the United States. The Panhandle, which is area code 850, took a direct hit. Thousands of people lost their homes, schools and hospitals were destroyed, and area businesses were obliterated.

Panama City, FL native, Caitlin McNeilage, developed "Broadway is 850 Strong" as a way for New York to show the residents of the Florida Panhandle they are not alone. When disaster strikes our country, we pull together to help those who are affected. Broadway is reaching out to send comfort and support to those affected by Hurricane Michael.

You can donate to the official non-profit organization "Broadway is 850 Strong Inc." by Venmo (@BroadwayIs-EightFiveOhStrong) or send checks payable to "Broadway is 850 Strong" to: First Federal Bank, 415 Richard Jackson Blvd. Ste. 101, Panama City Beach, FL 32407

PERFORMERS: Lexi Lawson (Hamilton, Rent), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I), Rodney Ingram (The Phantom of the Opera, Aladdin), Melanie Moore (Hello Dolly!, Fiddler on the Roof), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Catherine Charlebois (Wicked), Devon Hadsell (Mean Girls), Courtney Iventosch (Wicked, Something Rotten!), Andrew Pirozzi (Frozen, Hairspray Live!), Hannah Shankman (Wicked, Les Misérables), Nicholas Ward (Frozen, On the Town), and Ben Bogen (Frozen, Jersey Boys)!

