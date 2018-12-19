Photo Flash: Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, Corey Cott And More Star In THE BROADWAY PRINCESS HOLIDAY PARTY

Dec. 19, 2018  

This week, Laura Osnes and all of her fairly tale friends brought a holiday edition of The Broadway Princess Party back to NYC at Sony Hall! Take a look at these photos from the event featuring Ms. Osnes, in addition to Susan Egan, Corey Cott, Courtney Reed, and more!

Brush off your tiara and unleash your inner princess with Broadway's original Cinderella, Belle, and Jasmine as they celebrate the season in this hit concert, direct from NYC! Two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Tony-nominee Susan Egan (Disney's Beauty and the Beast and voice of 'Meg' in Hercules), and Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (Disney's Aladdin) host the festivities alongside their Fairy Godfairy (musical director extraordinaire), Benjamin Rauhala (Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof) and surprise special guests!

Your every dream will come true as four knockout voices sing the petticoats off every princess and holiday song in the book, sharing hilarious and heartfelt stories of their royal antics backstage, on stage, and beyond! Critics call the show: "spectacular," "enchanting," "empowering," - this is the princess party you WISH you'd had as a kid. Catch the carriage and embrace the adventure - bring your besties, your boyfriend, your girlfriend, your mom, your kids (ages 6 and older, please) or anyone who will be tempted to sing along! Dress in your best royal attire (or cosplay) and you may even win a prize. Come see what over 18 million fans are raving about on YouTube!

Tickets are now available at www.broadwayprincessparty.com!

Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson

Frankie James Grande, Courtney Reed, and Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, and Benjamin Rauhala

Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Laura Osnes

Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Laura Osnes

Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Laura Osnes

Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Laura Osnes

Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes

Susan Egan

Courtney Reed

Liz Callaway

Liz Callaway

Liz Callaway

Corey Cott and Laura Osnes

Corey Cott and Laura Osnes

Corey Cott

Corey Cott

Corey Cott

Corey Cott

Khailah Johnson

Khailah Johnson

Courtney Reed, Laura Osnes, and Susan Egan

Courtney Reed, Laura Osnes, and Susan Egan

Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Laura Osnes

Adam J. Levy

Adam J. Levy and Courtney Reed

Adam J. Levy and Courtney Reed

Courtney Reed

Courtney Reed

Benjamin Rauhala

Stephanie Styles

Stephanie Styles

Stephanie Styles

Laura Osnes

Susan Egan

Courtney Reed, Laura Osnes, and Susan Egan

Courtney Reed

Laura Osnes

Benjamin Rauhala

The cast of the â€œBroadway Princess HOLIDAY Partyâ€'

