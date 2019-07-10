Photo Flash: Laura Osnes Returns To The Birdland Stage!

Jul. 10, 2019  
The Broadway at Birdland concert series presented two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes in another exciting night of "Repertoire Roulette" on Monday, July 8.
On the heels of her recent wildly successful Birdland Theater run, the show was a smash, with the audience literally drawing song titles from a hat for Laura to perform on the spot!
The packed house enjoyed songs from Laura's beloved Broadway performances as Cinderella, Bonnie Parker, and Nellie Forbush, among many others. She also took the audience on a journey through her audition book...and performed songs from her dream roles! Laura was joined by her talented, trusty music director Fred Lassen in this casual yet thrilling evening.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey


