Photo Flash: Laura Osnes Returns To The Birdland Stage!

The Broadway at Birdland concert series presented two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes in another exciting night of "Repertoire Roulette" on Monday, July 8.

On the heels of her recent wildly successful Birdland Theater run, the show was a smash, with the audience literally drawing song titles from a hat for Laura to perform on the spot!

The packed house enjoyed songs from Laura's beloved Broadway performances as Cinderella, Bonnie Parker , and Nellie Forbush, among many others. She also took the audience on a journey through her audition book...and performed songs from her dream roles! Laura was joined by her talented, trusty music director Fred Lassen in this casual yet thrilling evening.





