Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala

Mar. 6, 2018  

The Voice Health Institute celebrated their 15th Anniversary on March 5 with their star-studded Raise Your Voice Gala!

Held at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall and hosted by Connie Fisher, the evening featured performances from Grammy winning musicians Sam Smith, Roger Daltrey and Keith Urban. The event also recognized its 2018 Special Honoree Julie Andrews. Andrews is also an Advisory Board member at the Voice Health Institute. Proceeds from the gala will go toward the Institute's mission of "improving standard care for individuals suffering the devastation of voice loss."

Check out photos from the red carpet and musical performances below!

Photos courtesy of Voice Health Institute

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Tom Hamilton

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Tom Hamilton

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala

Erich Bergen

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Sam Smith and Steven Zeitels

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Sam Smith

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Roger Daltrey and Steven Zeitels

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Roger Daltrey and Steven Zeitels

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Roger Daltrey

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Roger Daltrey

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Roger Daltrey

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Roger Daltrey

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Roger Daltrey

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Roger Daltrey

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Roger Daltrey

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Roger Daltrey

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Roger Daltrey

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Keith Urban

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Keith Urban

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Julie Andrews and Steven Zeitels

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Sam Smith, Julie Andrews and Steven Zeitels

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Julie Andrews and Sam Smith

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Julie Andrews

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Joe Buck and Steven Zeitels

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Joe Buck

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
George Condo and Steven Zeitels

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
George Condo

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
George Condo

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Denyce Graves

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Connie Fisher

Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
Connie Fisher


Related Articles


From This Author Danielle Gutierrez

  • Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala
  • Unmasked: Michael Jackson Wanted to Play the Phantom, Andrew Lloyd Webber Says
  • An Epic Returns: Meet the Cast of ANGELS IN AMERICA- Now in Previews!
  • Winter Storm Warning: Meet the Cast of FROZEN- Now in Previews!
  • BWW Flashback: Broadway-Bound Harry Connick Jr. Takes the Stage
  • Tony Honoree Rachel Harry Pens Essay on Being a Theatre Educator in the Age of Gun Violence