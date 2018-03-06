Photo Flash: Julie Andrews, Sam Smith and More Attend the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice Gala

The Voice Health Institute celebrated their 15th Anniversary on March 5 with their star-studded Raise Your Voice Gala!

Held at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall and hosted by Connie Fisher, the evening featured performances from Grammy winning musicians Sam Smith, Roger Daltrey and Keith Urban. The event also recognized its 2018 Special Honoree Julie Andrews. Andrews is also an Advisory Board member at the Voice Health Institute. Proceeds from the gala will go toward the Institute's mission of "improving standard care for individuals suffering the devastation of voice loss."

Check out photos from the red carpet and musical performances below!

Photos courtesy of Voice Health Institute

Related Articles