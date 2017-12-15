Photo Flash: Jenn Colella, Stephen Schwartz and More Celebrate COME FROM AWAY Writers at ASCAP Ceremony

Last night, December 14, The ASCAP Foundation honored jazz legend Dee Dee Bridgewater with The ASCAP Foundation Champion Award, and acclaimed Broadway composers/lyricists/librettists David Hein and Irene Sankoff with the Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award. The accolades were presented at The 2017 ASCAP Foundation Honors at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City. BroadwayWorld has photos from the event below!

The ASCAP Foundation Champion Award, presented by ASCAP Foundation President Paul Williams to Dee Dee Bridgewater, celebrates ASCAP members whose contributions extend beyond music to significant charitable and humanitarian efforts. In addition to her Grammy-winning accomplishments as a jazz vocalist, Bridgewater is a Goodwill Ambassador to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, building international solidarity to finance global grassroots projects in the fight against world hunger. Williams introduced Bridgewater at the ceremony as "a shining example of the beautiful relationship that exists between creators and activism, balancing a thriving musical career with a commitment to her role as a 'warrior for the light.'" Previous recipients of the award include Arlo Guthrie, Tony Bennett, Judy Collins, John Mellencamp, Billy Joel, Richard Marx, Ne-Yo and Jason Mraz.

Legendary Broadway composer Stephen Schwartz presented Grammy and Tony-nominated Come From Away librettists David Hein and Irene Sankoff with the Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award. Schwartz declared that their "story of how generosity and love prevail in times of great hardship, their rollicking Celtic-styled music and candid, evocative lyrics make the show a total work of heart." Jenn Colella, star of the hit musical, appeared in a special tribute performance of "Me and the Sky." The Richard Rodgers Award was conceived and funded by the late Mary Rodgers, daughter of Richard Rodgers, to encourage promising young ASCAP composers of musical theater.

The ceremony also featured performances by several award-winning emerging artists in various musical genres. Outstanding performances by this year's honorees included "Cheatin' Backwards," from Drake Milligan, Desmond Child Anthem Award winner; "Party Fowl," from David Leon, Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award recipient; "New Year's Day (We Made It All the Way)" from Brian Nathan, BMG Scholarship winner in honor of Quincy Jones; "Characterization," from Tengu Irfan, Morton Gould Young Composers Award recipient; and "Our Love is Alive" performed by DanielleA. Harris and Myles Potters, Robert Allen Award co-recipients.

A complete list of 2017 ASCAP Foundation Scholarship and Award recipients can be found at www.ascapfoundation.org.



Dee Dee Bridgewater, ASCAP Foundation Champion Award recipient, performs at the 2017 ASCAP Foundation Honors.



COME FROM AWAY star Jenn Colella performs 'Me and The Sky' at the 2017 ASCAP Foundation Honors



ASCAP Foundation Executive Director Colleen McDonough, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and ASCAP Foundation President Paul Williams



Stephen Schwartz presents David Hein and Irene Sankoff with the Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award at the 2017 ASCAP Foundation Honors.