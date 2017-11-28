Photo Flash: Jane Krakowski Helps Raise $1 Million at NewYork-Presbyterian's 'AMAZING KIDS' Gala

NewYork-Presbyterian held its annual Amazing Kids, Amazing Care Dinner at Cipriani 25 Broadway in Manhattan to celebrate the extraordinary care provided at NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital and the Sloane Hospital for Women for patients and their families. BroadwayWorld has photos, featuring Jane Krakowski performing and more, below!

NewYork-Presbyterian Trustee and Hearst CEO Steven R. Swartz, and his wife Tina, served as trustee co-chairs of the evening's event, which raised a record one million dollars in support of both NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital and the Sloane Hospital for Women.

Gayle King, editor-at-large of O, The Oprah Magazine and co-anchor of "CBS This Morning," who acted as the event's emcee, and Dr. Steven J. Corwin, President and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian, were joined by 325 guests.

In addition to dinner and cocktails, guests also enjoyed a special performance by Jane Krakowski, Tony Award-winning performer and four-time Emmy-nominated star of "30 Rock" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." This year's event began with a musical performance by one of the Hospital's pediatric patients.

A leader in research and patient care since its predecessor institution was established as the Babies Hospital in 1887, NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital opened in 2003 and is internationally known for providing the highest quality, compassionate care for pediatric and neonatal patients. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is ranked among the top in the nation in all 10 pediatric specialties evaluated in the 2017-18 U.S. News & World Report's "Best Children's Hospitals" survey-higher than any other children's hospital in the New York metropolitan area.

When it opened in 1887, the Sloane Hospital for Women was the first hospital in New York solely devoted to women's healthcare. Its innovative treatments linked obstetrics to gynecology, and it quickly developed a reputation for exceptional patient care and low mortality rates. Now a part of NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, the Sloane Hospital for Women brings together a vast spectrum of specialists, resources and programs uniquely designed to meet the health needs of women throughout their lives.

Photo Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (unless otherwise specified)

