Photo Flash: James Monroe Iglehart, Taylor Iman Jones & More Sing The Music Of Ben Caplan At Lincoln Center

On Monday, January 27th the Broadway's Future Songbook series at Lincoln Center, presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow showcased the music and lyrics of Ben Caplan. Performers included Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Ashley Blanchet (Frozen), Jake Boyd (Wicked), Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change), Alexis Field (50 Shades! The Musical), Damon J. Gillespie (NBC's Rise), Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), Danté Jeanfelix (Balls), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Michael Ryan (Newsies), Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet), Ben Schrager (Ms. Estrada), Ari McKay Willford (Once), and Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants).

Ben offered musical moments from various musicals of his in development as well as stand alone songs.The night featured many of Broadway's favorite performers as they celebrated Caplan.

Caplan toured the country as Christian Grey in 50 Shades! a musical parody, a role he went on to perform Off-Broadway. He made his composing debut in 2018 at Feinstein's/54 Below with his concert Geeks, Misﬁts, and Nobodies followed by a concert featuring selections from his musical I Don't Want to Talk About It.

The evening was co-produced by Produced by Jen Sandler & John Znidarsic/Lincoln Center. The band featured Caplan (Piano), Nathan Bishop (Strings), Carla Fortmann (Clarinet), Will Hack (Bass), Isaiah Johnson (Reeds), Jakob Reinhardt (Guitar),and Scott Still (Drums).

Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson





