Photo Flash: Irish Rep Celebrates Alan Jay Lerner at Annual Gala

Irish Repertory Theatre recently celebrated ALAN JAY LERNER: A CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION, this season's Gala Benefit production, on Monday, June 4th. The evening honored the extraordinary contributions of Irish Rep board member Tina Santi Flaherty, reflecting her many years of leadership support of the theatre.

The Gala featured performances by Jeremy Irons, Steven Bogardus (Bright Star), John Cullum (original Broadway casts of Camelot & On A Clear Day), John Cudia (The Phantom of the Opera) Melissa Errico (Amour), Donna Kane (Meet Me in St. Louis), Maryann Plunkett (A Man for All Seasons), David Staller (Widowers' Houses), Max Von Essen (An American in Paris) and special surprise guests!

Irish Repertory Theatre, now in its 29th season, was co-founded by Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly and Artistic Director Charlotte Moore. Irish Rep opened its doors in September 1988 with Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars and is currently the only year-round theatre company in New York City devoted to bringing Irish and Irish American works to the stage. Recognized with the Jujamcyn Theatres Award, a special Drama Desk Award for "Excellence in Presenting Distinguished Irish Drama," an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Achievement, and the Lucille Lortel Award for "Outstanding Body of Work," the Irish Rep has celebrated the very best in Irish theatre for over twenty-five years, from the masters to the new generation of Irish and Irish American writers who are transforming the stage. Nearly 38,000 audience members annually attend productions at our theatre located in the heart of New York's Off-Broadway community. Once here, they witness the Irish Rep's engaging perspective on the Irish and their unique contributions to the world of drama.

Photo Credit: James Higgins

