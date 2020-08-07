Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR: THE CONCERT at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
The show runs Friday 14 August - Sunday 27 September 2020.
The concert staging of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar will be presented Friday 14 August - Sunday 27 September 2020 at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.
Take a look inside rehearsals below!
As capacity for the 1,256 seat venue has been reduced to 390 to meet government guidance on social distancing, there will be 9 performances a week, across the 6-week run, to make the production economically viable. Therefore the roles of Jesus, Judas and Mary will be double-cast, giving audiences the opportunity to see any combination of actors as they alternate performances (a schedule will not be confirmed in advance to allow for flexibility).
Declan Bennett and Pepe Nufrio will play the role of Jesus, Tyrone Huntley and Ricardo Afonso will play the role of Judas and
Anoushka Lucas and Maimuna Memon both reprise their Open Air Theatre performances as Mary.
Also confirmed are: David Thaxton (Pilate), Shaq Taylor (Herod), Ivan De Freitas (Caiaphas), Nathan Amzi (Annas), Phil King (Peter), Cedric Neal (Simon), and Genesis Lynea, Rosa O'Reilly, Elliotte Williams-N'Dure (Soul Singers).
Completing the cast are: Daniel Bailey, Dale Evans, Rosie Fletcher, Josh Hawkins, Stevie Hutchinson, Billy Nevers, Charlotte Riby, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Barnaby Thompson and Tara Young.
Following two sell-out runs at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre (2016/2017), the original Olivier and Evening Standard Award-winning production of Jesus Christ Superstar played a season at the Lyric Opera of Chicago (2018), 60 dates at the Barbican Theatre (2019), and an ongoing hugely successful three-year North American tour.
The creative team is: Will Burton CDG and David Grindrod CDG (casting); Lee Curran (lighting design); Tom Deering (musical supervisor); Barbara Houseman (associate director, voice and text); Drew McOnie (choreography); Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound design); Tom Scutt (set design) after the set design for EVITA by Soutra Gilmour; Tom Scutt (costume design); Timothy Sheader (director); Kate Waters (fight director) and Denzel Westley-Sanderson (co-director).
Photo Credit: Mark Senior
Ricardo Afsonso
Drew McOnie, Tara Young, Rosie Fletcher, and Charlotte Riby
Declan Bennett and the creative team
Company
