Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with THE FERRYMAN

The full cast has been announced for the Broadway engagement of Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, the critically acclaimed, wildly popular play directed by Sam Mendes that arrives on Broadway this fall. Previews begin Tuesday, October 2 ahead of a Sunday, October 21 opening night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W. 45th Street).

As previously announced, The Ferryman's 30+ member cast will feature most of the play's acclaimed London cast members on the Broadway stage, including Paddy Considine in his stage debut as Quinn Carney, Laura Donnelly as Caitlin Carney, and Genevieve O'Reilly as Mary Carney. The cast will also include Dean Ashton, Glynis Bell, Gina Costigan, Charles Dale, Justin Edwards, Fra Fee, Fionnula Flanagan,Tom Glynn-Carney, Stuart Graham, Mark Lambert, Carla Langley, Conor MacNeill, Colin McPhillamy, Rob Malone, Dearbhla Molloy,Glenn Speers, and Niall Wright. Rounding out the company are Audrey Bennett, Peter Bradbury, Trevor Harrison Braun, Will Coombs,Carly Gold, Holly Gould, Matilda Lawler, Michael McArthur, Bella May Mordus, Griffin Osbourne, and Brooklyn Shuck. Four babies, who join the cast to rotate in the role of Bobby Carney, will be announced at a later date.

For cast bios, ticketing details, and other information about The Ferryman, please visit www.theferrymanbroadway.com.

Developed by Sonia Friedman Productions and produced with Neal Street Productions and The Royal Court Theatre, The Ferrymanopened at The Royal Court in May 2017 to huge critical acclaim and was the fastest-selling play in the theatre's history. The sold-out show transferred to the Gielgud Theatre in London's West End, and ended its thrice-extended, year-long run on May 19, 2018.

The Ferryman is set in rural Northern Ireland in 1981. The Carney farmhouse is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

The Ferryman's full Broadway creative team is Rob Howell (scenic and costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), Nick Powell(sound design and original music), Amy Ball CDG (UK Casting), Jim Carnahan, C.S.A and Jillian Cimini C.S.A. (US Casting), ScarlettMackmin (choreography), Tim Hoare (associate director), Benjamin Endsley Klein (resident director), Campbell Young Associates (hair, wigs and makeup design), William Berloni (animal trainer), Terry King (UK fight director), Thomas Schall (US fight director), Majella Hurley(UK dialect coach), and Deborah Hecht (US dialect coach).

Photo Credit: Dewynters

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You