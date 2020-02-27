Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for FLYING OVER SUNSET with Carmen Cusack, Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton & More
Flying Over Sunset is currently in rehearsals! The musical, with a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie, features choreography by Michelle Dorrance, and stars Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton, Erika Henningsen, Jeremy Kushnier, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, Atticus Ware, and Tony Yazbeck. Aria Braswell, William Colin, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Tony Roach, and Michael Winther understudy various roles.
Take a look at photos below!
FLYING OVER SUNSET will begin previews Thursday, March 12, and open on Thursday, April 16 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).
Set in the 1950's, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Harry Hadden-Paton and Carmen Cusack
Michael Korie, Tom Kitt, Melinda Sullivan, Michelle Dorrance, and James Lapine
Carmen Cusack
Tony Yazbeck, Emily Pynenburg, Melinda Sullivan and Michelle Dorrance
Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton and Tony Yazbeck
Michelle Dorrance and James Lapine
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Following the critically acclaimed, sold-out engagement in London's West End, the visionary new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's land... (read more)
Breaking: Steve Buscemi, Chris Messina & More Join Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac in NYTW's THREE SISTERS
Complete casting, creatives, and more have been announced for New York Theatre Workshop's adaptation of Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov, for the previo... (read more)
Hudson Loverro and More to Star in TREVOR; Full Casting Announced
Producers Roy Furman John Ambrosino / Josie Bray / Mark Woods have announced the 19-member company of Trevor, the new musical making its New York prem... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at FLY at La Jolla Playhouse, Starring Storm Lever, Lincoln Clauss, Isabelle McCalla, and More!
La Jolla Playhouse presents the new musical Fly, based on the J.M. Barrie novel Peter and Wendy.... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Thomas Schumacher Reveals Next Steps for HERCULES, AIDA & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a new North American tour of Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony-winning Broadway smash Aida will premiere at Paper M... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Alexandra Billings, Lindsay Pearce and More in WICKED on Broadway
Get your first look at the latest company defying gravity in WIcked on Broadway!... (read more)