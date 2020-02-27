Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for FLYING OVER SUNSET with Carmen Cusack, Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton & More

Flying Over Sunset is currently in rehearsals! The musical, with a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie, features choreography by Michelle Dorrance, and stars Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton, Erika Henningsen, Jeremy Kushnier, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, Atticus Ware, and Tony Yazbeck. Aria Braswell, William Colin, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Tony Roach, and Michael Winther understudy various roles.

Take a look at photos below!

FLYING OVER SUNSET will begin previews Thursday, March 12, and open on Thursday, April 16 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Set in the 1950's, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

