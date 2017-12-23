SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS
Photo Flash: Gleb Never Stops Following Anya, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Dec. 23, 2017  

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week, Anastasia's Gleb (Max von Essen) never stops following Anya (Christy Altomare). Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!

Anastasia (Broadway): @maxizpad I literally never stop following her. #anastasiamusical #SIP #Gleb #Anastasia #intermission #saturday #christyaltamore #broadhurst #broadway by Davy Mack

A Christmas Carol (Regional): @hilaryalexacaldwell our #sip : a re-creation of #ghost with the sexy pottery scene, featuring @awktopher with a waterphone . . . #americanshakespearecenter #ASCCarol #achristmascarol #ghostofchristmaspast #ghostofchristmaspresent #ghostofchristmasswayze #twoshowday #saturdayintermissionpic #unchainedmelody @officialbroadwayworld

The King and I (Regional): @q_lim Who is excited for Christmas?!? Wig is made and designed by @wanderingwigmistress @kingandimusical #places #topoftheshow #showtime #sip #saturday #matinee #christmas #tree #holiday

The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @andrewperryya I ain't lion... wouldn't be dressed without these Ozians #SIP #wizardofozLOT #wizardofoz #lowerossingtontheatre #saturdayintermissionpic #iaintlion #dressers #lotsofhashtags

A Christmas Story (Regional): @sydtrox It's Christmas at @the_gateway!!!! SIP in Christmas PJ's from the lovely @performingpinup's Mom! #SIP #gatewayACS #youllshootyoureyeout #achristmasstory

White Christmas (Regional): @juliafeeley On my final two show day of White Christmas I offer a #SIP with my fellow Producer Babe, duet partner and roomie. Here's to many more shows together! #snafu #dianeandrhoda #velmaandroxie


