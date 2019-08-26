Photo Flash: Get a First Look at PATSY & LORETTA Starring Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller

Click Here for More Articles on Patsy & Loretta

Lifetime has shared first look photos from its upcoming biopic, Patsy & Loretta, starring Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller!

Based on the untold true story of country singers Patsy Cline (Megan Hilty, Smash, The Good Wife) and Loretta Lynn (Jessie Mueller, Broadway's Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) comes an incredible, and 'Crazy', story about their beloved friendship.

See the photos below!

Patsy & Loretta is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Zadan/Meron Entertainment for Lifetime. Neil Meron serves as executive producer and Mark Nicholson, who runs development and production for Zadan/Meron Productions serves as Co-EP. Co-producers are Loretta Lynn's daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell and Patsy Cline's daughter, Julie Fudge on behalf of Patsy Cline's Estate. Award-winning writer CALLIE KHOURI (creator of Nashville) directs from a script by Angelina Burnett.

Patsy & Loretta premieres on Saturday, October 19, at 8pm ET/PT only on Lifetime.

Photo Credit: Jake Giles Netter





