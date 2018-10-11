Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Goodspeed's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Oct. 11, 2018  

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Goodspeed Musicals' The Drowsy Chaperone. Check out production photos below!

In this hilarious valentine to show tunes and show people, a forgotten Jazz Age musical comes to life in the living room of a diehard theatre fan. As he eagerly spins his favorite cast album, a fizzy vintage show suddenly appears, exploding with song, dance and pure entertainment. Our quirky narrator fills the plot holes, with laugh-out-loud results. Packed with show-stopping numbers and larger-than-life characters, here's a Tony Award-winning spoof that will have everyone falling in love with zany musical comedy!

The Drowsy Chaperone features book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar and music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison. This exuberant musical is made possible in part by support from Eversource Energy, Amica Insurance and Robinson+Cole.

The Drowsy Chaperone will rus through November 25, 2018. Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.).

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open seven days a week, or online at goodspeed.org.

Photos by Diane Sobolewski

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Goodspeed's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Goodspeed's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Goodspeed's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Goodspeed's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Goodspeed's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Goodspeed's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Goodspeed's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Goodspeed's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Goodspeed's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Goodspeed's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Goodspeed's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Goodspeed's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Goodspeed's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Goodspeed's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Goodspeed's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Goodspeed's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Related Articles

Include






More Hot Stories For You

  • Jackie Burns and Kara Lindsay To Lead WICKED in Los Angeles
  • Breaking: Corbin Bleu, Stephanie Styles & More Join KISS ME, KATE on Broadway; Amanda Green Will Update Book
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At Rachel Tucker And The UK Cast Of COME FROM AWAY
  • Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast of West End's COMPANY
  • BANDSTAND Will Return To Cinemas in November
  • Gavin Creel Will Reunite with Sutton Foster for Roundabout's MY ONE AND ONLY Benefit

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE