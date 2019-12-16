Photo Flash: First Look at Renee Fleming, Solea Pfeiffer, and More in THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA in Chicago

Click Here for More Articles on THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

The Light in the Piazza at Lyric Opera House stars four-time Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Renée Fleming. The limited holiday engagement runs through Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

Get a first look at the cast in action in the photos below!

The production is directed by multiple Olivier Award-winning director Daniel Evans and features the Lyric Opera Orchestra under the baton of Kimberly Grigsby, conductor of the original Broadway production. Fleming and rising West End star Rob Houchen (Les Misérables) earned raves for their performances in The Light in the Piazza in LA and London, with Houchen receiving a BroadwayWorld UK Award for Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Musical. For this special Chicago engagement, they are joined by three-time Olivier Award winner Alex Jennings (Netflix's The Crown) and rising star Solea Pfeiffer (Almost Famous, Hamilton).

Tickets for the limited holiday engagement of The Light in the Piazza at Chicago's Lyric Opera House (20 N. Wacker Drive) start at $35 and are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.lightinthepiazzathemusical.com.

In The Light in the Piazza, Margaret Johnson (Fleming) embarks on a fateful trip to Florence with her daughter Clara (Pfeiffer) in the summer of 1953. A gust of wind whisks Clara's hat into the hands of local dreamer Fabrizio Naccarelli (Houchen) and it's love at first sight-but Clara isn't quite what she appears. Soon her mother is faced with a heart-wrenching decision, and they must all confront a secret that's been kept in the shadows for far too long.

Based on the novel by Elizabeth Spencer, The Light in the Piazza book is by Craig Lucas, with music and lyrics by Adam Guettel. Scenario Two's production of The Light in the Piazza is directed by Olivier Award winner and critically acclaimed musicals expert Daniel Evans and designed by Robert Jones, with costumes by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, movement by Lucy Hind, lighting by Mark Henderson and sound by Kai Harada.





