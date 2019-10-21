Photo Flash: First Look at Raul Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez & More in MCC's SEARED
Currently in previews at MCC Theater is the New York premiere of Seared by Pulitzer Prize finalist and two-time Emmy Award nominee Theresa Rebeck (Bernhardt/Hamlet), with direction by Tony Award nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel (MCC's Hand to God). Previously scheduled for a limited run through November 10, Seared will now play through Sunday, December 1 at the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 West 52nd Street). For tickets and more information, please visit www.MCCTheater.org
The cast stars W. Tré Davis ("Valor"), four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza (Company), David Mason (Trick or Treat), and Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening).
The creative team for Seared includes scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by David J. Weiner, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, and casting by Telsey + Company / Adam Caldwell, CSA, Will Cantler, CSA, Karyn Casl, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Rachel Gross.
Seared is a new fit-for-foodies comedy by critically-acclaimed playwright Theresa Rebeck (Bernhardt/Hamlet) directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel (MCC'sHand to God). Brilliant, hot-headed chef Harry scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner Mike finally sees profits within reach. The only problem? Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses. Mix in a shrewd restaurant consultant and a waiter with dreams of his own and it all goes to hell in this hilarious and insightful new play that asks us to consider where art ends and commerce begins. Audiences will be up close to the action as MCC's flexible Frankel Theater is transformed into the intimate kitchen of a New York City restaurant.
W. Tre Davis
Raúl Esparza and Krysta Rodriguez
Raúl Esparza and Krysta Rodriguez
Raúl Esparza, W. Tre Davis, Krysta Rodriguez, David Mason
Raúl Esparza, W. Tre Davis, David Mason, Krysta Rodriguez
Raúl Esparza and W. Tre Davis
