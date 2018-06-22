Photo Flash: First Look at Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Company in LOG CABIN

The Playwrights Horizons (Tim Sanford, Artistic Director; Leslie Marcus, Managing Director) world premiere production of Log Cabin, a new play by Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison (Marjorie Prime, Maple and Vine, Doris to Darlene at Playwrights; "Orange Is the New Black") is currently in previews. Directed by Tony Award and Obie Award winner Pam MacKinnon (Clybourne Park, The Qualms at Playwrights; Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, The Parisian Woman), Log Cabin is the sixth and final production of the theater company's current 2017/2018 Season.

LOG CABIN has an opening night set for Monday, June 25 at 7:30 PM at the company's Mainstage Theater (416 West 42nd Street). The limited engagement is currently scheduled to play through Sunday, July 15.

The cast features Obie Award winner Phillip James Brannon (Bootycandy at Playwrights, The Antipodes, The City of Conversation), Cindy Cheung (Iowa at Playwrights, "High Maintenance," "13 Reasons Why"), five-time Emmy Award nominee and two-time Drama Desk Award winner, stage and screen star Jesse Tyler Ferguson ("Modern Family," Fully Committed, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), stand-up comedian and actor Ian Harvie ("Transparent," Margaret Cho's Sensuous Woman, The Ian Harvie Show),Talene Monahon (Bobbie Clearly, Tell Hector I Miss Him, The Wild Party) and Dolly Wells (The Whirligig, "Doll & Em," Bridget Jones's Diary).

It's a faraway age of hope and inclusivity; in other words, it's 2015. When a tight-knit circle of married gays and lesbians - comfy in the new mainstream - sees themselves through the eyes of their rakish transgender pal (Mr. Harvie), it's clear that the march toward progress is anything but unified. With stinging satire and acute compassion, Jordan Harrison's pointed comedy charts the breakdown of empathy that happens when we think our rights are secure, revealing conservative hearts where you'd least expect.

Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

