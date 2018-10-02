Photo Flash: First Look at Glenn Close and the Cast of MOTHER OF THE MAID

The Public Theater is currently hosting the New York premiere of Mother of the Maid, written by Emmy Award winner Jane Anderson. Get a first look at the production below!

Directed by Emmy Award nominee Matthew Penn, the riveting new play will perform through Sunday, December 23 with an official press opening on Wednesday, October 17.

The complete cast of Mother of the Maid features Glenn Close (Isabelle Arc), Dermot Crowley (Jacques Arc), Olivia Gilliatt(Monique), Kate Jennings Grant (Lady of the Court), Andrew Hovelson (Pierre Arc/Guard), Daniel Pearce (Father Gilbert/Chamberlain/Scribe), and Grace Van Patten (Joan Arc).

MOTHER OF THE MAID tells the story of Joan of Arc's mother (Glenn Close), a sensible, hard-working, God-fearing peasant woman whose faith is upended as she deals with the baffling journey of her odd and extraordinary daughter. This riveting play is an epic tale told through an unexpected and remarkable new perspective. Emmy nominee Matthew Penn directs this deeply moving drama about the glories and challenges of raising an exceptional child.

MOTHER OF THE MAID features scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Jane Greenwood, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Alexander Sovronskyand Joanna Lynne Staub, original music by Alexander Sovronsky, and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.

publictheater.org

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

