Photo Flash: First Look at Corey Mach and More in Great Lakes Theater's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

Oct. 2, 2017  

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) commences its 2017-18 season at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square with a Fall Repertory that features the soaring musical epic in its Midwest premiere, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Shakespeare's magical comic masterpiece, A Midsummer Night's Dream. The productions will be performed in rotating repertory through November 5, 2017. Victoria Bussert directs The Hunchback of Notre Dame. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

The Fall Repertory begins with the soaring musical epic, The Hunchback of Notre Dame. As the bells of Notre Dame's cathedral sound in fifteenth-century Paris, Quasimodo - a deformed, captive bell-ringer - observes the city's Feast of Fools from afar. Escaping his captor Frollo to join the festivities, Quasimodo is rejected by every reveler except the beautiful Gypsy, Esmeralda - with whom he is immediately smitten. However, a handsome Captain and Frollo are equally enthralled by her. As they vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a malevolent mission to destroy the Gypsies and steal her love. It's up to an unlikely hero to ring true and save the day in this transformative musical celebration of love and acceptance.

Northeast Ohio native and Baldwin Wallace University alum, Corey Mach, returns from Broadway to head up The Hunchback of Notre Dame in the lead role of Quasimodo in the Midwest premiere of the production on the Hanna Theatre stage. Seen on Broadway in Hands on a Hardbody and Godspell, Mr. Mach also plays the lover, Lysander, in GLT's rotating repertory production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Music by Alan Menken / Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz / Book by Peter Parnell. Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney film) is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, www.MTIShows.com.

Photo Credit: Roger Mastroianni

Photo Flash: First Look at Corey Mach and More in Great Lakes Theater's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Clopin Trouillefou (actor, Alex Syiek*) sets the scene on the steps of Notre Dame Cathedral with the ensemble: Derrick Cobey*, Jillian Kates*, Michelle Pauker.

Photo Flash: First Look at Corey Mach and More in Great Lakes Theater's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
What makes a monster and what makes a man? Quasimodo (Corey Mach*) transforms as the question is posed.

Photo Flash: First Look at Corey Mach and More in Great Lakes Theater's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
What makes a monster and what makes a man? Quasimodo (Corey Mach*) transforms as the question is posed.

Photo Flash: First Look at Corey Mach and More in Great Lakes Theater's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Quasimodo (Corey Mach*) greets his friends (Derrick Cobey*, Jillian Kates*, Olivia Kaufmann, Andrew Kotzen*, Michelle Pauker, Mickey Patrick Ryan*, Mack Shirilla*) in the tower.

Photo Flash: First Look at Corey Mach and More in Great Lakes Theater's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Quasimodo (Corey Mach*) is reprimanded by Dom Claude Frollo (Tom Ford*).

Photo Flash: First Look at Corey Mach and More in Great Lakes Theater's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Clopin Trouillefou (Alex Syiek*) is confronted by Phoebus De Martin (Jon Loya*) with the ensemble: Derrick Cobey*, Aled Davies*, Jodi Dominick*, Jillian Kates*, Olivia Kaufmann, Andrew Kotzen*, Michelle Pauker, Mickey Patrick Ryan*, David Anthony Smith*, Nick Steen* and Mackenzie Wright.

Photo Flash: First Look at Corey Mach and More in Great Lakes Theater's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Quasimodo (Corey Mach*) is made the 'King of Fools' by Clopin (Alex Syiek*) and Esmeralda (Keri Rene Fuller*) with the ensemble: Derrick Cobey*, Aled Davies*, Jodi Dominick*, Jillian Kates*, Olivia Kaufmann, Andrew Kotzen*, Michelle Pauker, Mickey Patrick Ryan*, David Anthony Smith*, Nick Steen* and Mackenzie Wright.

Photo Flash: First Look at Corey Mach and More in Great Lakes Theater's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Esmeralda (Keri Rene Fuller*) prays that 'God Help the Outcasts'.

Photo Flash: First Look at Corey Mach and More in Great Lakes Theater's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Esmeralda (Keri Rene Fuller*) prays that 'God Help the Outcasts'.

Photo Flash: First Look at Corey Mach and More in Great Lakes Theater's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Esmeralda (Keri Rene Fuller*) and Quasimodo (Corey Mach*) share a tender moment atop Notre Dame as his friends (Michelle Pauker, Mackenzie Wright and Mickey Patrick Ryan*) offer support.

Photo Flash: First Look at Corey Mach and More in Great Lakes Theater's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Quasimodo (Corey Mach*) contemplates the new friend he has made in Esmeralda atop the tower of Notre Dame.

Photo Flash: First Look at Corey Mach and More in Great Lakes Theater's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Quasimodo (Corey Mach*) contemplates the new friend he has made in Esmeralda atop the tower of Notre Dame.

Photo Flash: First Look at Corey Mach and More in Great Lakes Theater's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Dom Claude Frollo (Tom Ford*) is an imposing figure before his congregation with the ensemble: Derrick Cobey*, Aled Davies*, Jodi Dominick*, Jillian Kates*, Olivia Kaufmann, Andrew Kotzen*, Michelle Pauker, Mickey Patrick Ryan*, David Anthony Smith*, Nick Steen* and Mackenzie Wright.

Photo Flash: First Look at Corey Mach and More in Great Lakes Theater's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Dom Claude Frollo (Tom Ford*) struggles with newfound temptation.

Photo Flash: First Look at Corey Mach and More in Great Lakes Theater's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Dom Claude Frollo (Tom Ford*) struggles with newfound temptation.

Photo Flash: First Look at Corey Mach and More in Great Lakes Theater's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Quasimodo (Corey Mach*) rings the bells of Notre Dame while sheltering Phoebus (Jon Hoya*) from Dom Claude Frollo (Tom Ford*) as tensions escalate, with the ensemble: Derrick Cobey*, Aled Davies*, Jodi Dominick*, Jillian Kates*, Olivia Kaufmann, Andrew Kotzen*, Michelle Pauker, Mickey Patrick Ryan*, David Anthony Smith*, Nick Steen* and Mackenzie Wright.

Photo Flash: First Look at Corey Mach and More in Great Lakes Theater's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Esmeralda (Keri Rene Fuller*) and Phoebus (Jon Loya*) dream about 'Someday'.

Photo Flash: First Look at Corey Mach and More in Great Lakes Theater's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Esmeralda (Keri Rene Fuller*) and Phoebus (Jon Loya*) dream about 'Someday'.

Photo Flash: First Look at Corey Mach and More in Great Lakes Theater's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Esmeralda (Keri Rene Fuller*) and Quasimodo (Corey Mach*) meet one last time as Clopin Trouillefou (Alex Syiek*) shares the conclusion of their tragic story, with the ensemble: Derrick Cobey*, Aled Davies*, Jodi Dominick*, Jillian Kates*, Olivia Kaufmann, Andrew Kotzen*, Michelle Pauker, Mickey Patrick Ryan*, David Anthony Smith*, Nick Steen* and Mackenzie Wright.


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Study Says Seeing a Musical Is as Good as a 30-Minute Workout
  • VIDEO: Postmodern Jukebox Puts a Broadway Twist on 'Despacito' Featuring Mandy Gonzalez and Tony DeSare
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Headlines for His Honest Criticism of Trump
  • Dame Judi Dench Reveals She's Relieved She Couldn't Appear in CATS
  • Australian IN THE HEIGHTS Canceled After Whitewashing Outcry
  • Heidi Blickenstaff and Cozi Zuehlsdorff to Body Swap in FREAKY FRIDAY Musical on Disney Channel

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com