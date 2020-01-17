Photo Flash: First Look at Anna Kostakis, Nikita Burshteyn, Judy McLane and More in ROMEO & BERNADETTE

ROMEO & BERNADETTE is now in previews at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres 502 West 53rd Street (10th Avenue & 53rd Street). It will open officially on Thursday, January 23rd.

See production photos below!

The cast for Romeo & Bernadette features Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis (NY debut), Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia), Pascal Pastrana (Rock N Roll Debauchery), Ari Raskin (NY debut), Troy Valjean Rucker (The Scottsboro Boys), Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (The Mikado).

Romeo-yes, THAT Romeo-finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.





