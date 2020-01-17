Photo Flash: First Look at Anna Kostakis, Nikita Burshteyn, Judy McLane and More in ROMEO & BERNADETTE
ROMEO & BERNADETTE is now in previews at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres 502 West 53rd Street (10th Avenue & 53rd Street). It will open officially on Thursday, January 23rd.
See production photos below!
The cast for Romeo & Bernadette features Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis (NY debut), Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia), Pascal Pastrana (Rock N Roll Debauchery), Ari Raskin (NY debut), Troy Valjean Rucker (The Scottsboro Boys), Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (The Mikado).
Romeo-yes, THAT Romeo-finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.
Photo Credit: Russ Rowland
Nikita Burshsteyn and Michael Notardonato
Anna Kostakis, Viet Vo, Nikita Burshteyn
Anna Kostakis, Judy McLane and Nikita Burshteyn
Nikita Burshteyn and Michael Notardonato
Michael Notardonato, Nikita Burshteyn, Michael Marotta, Carlos Lopez,Zach Schanne, Viet Vo
Anna Kostakis and Nikita Burshteyn
Michael Notardonato, Michael Marotta, Nikita Burshteyn
Judy McLane, Troy Valjean Rucker (at rear), Carlos Lopez, Viet Vo
Zach Schanne and Anna Kostakis
Nikita Burshteyn and Michael Notardonato
Judy McLane and Troy Valjean Rucker
Troy Valjean Rucker, Zach Schanne, Viet Vo, Carlos Lopez, Judy McLane
Anna Kostakis and Nikita Burshteyn
Judy McLane, Carlos Lopez, Michael Notardonato, Ari Raskin, Anna Kostakis, Nikita Burshteyn, Zach Schanne, Viet Vo
