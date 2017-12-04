Photo Flash: First Look - Cirque du Soleil Skates Into the Surreal with CRYSTAL

Cirque du Soleil is bringing Crystal, its 42nd production and first-ever experience on ice, to San Jose's SAP Center from Wednesday, March 28 to Sunday, April 1, 2018, as part of a national tour. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the company on the ice below!

World-class ice skaters and acrobats take their new frozen playground by storm with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with a flurry of unexpected acrobatics. A new kind of performance as Cirque du Soleil meets the ice.

Crystal, the show's main character, sets out on an exhilarating quest to fulfill her destiny as she dives into a world of her own imagination. She soars through this surreal world at high speed to become what she was always destined to be: confident, free, empowered. Crystal is about looking at things from fresh angles, peeking through the veneer of everyday life, reframing one's daily reality to see what one might have missed. Sometimes the only way to appreciate things is to look at them sideways. Discovering one's individuality and uniqueness requires venturing out on thin ice.

Tickets are available for purchase at cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.

Photo Credit: Matt Beard | Costumes: Marie-Chantale Vaillancourt | 2017 Cirque du Soleil

