Photo Flash: First Look At WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME in Los Angeles
Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia is starring in the first two stops of the national tour of Heidi Schreck's Tony Award nominated play and Pulitzer Prize finalist What the Constitution Means to Me, directed by Oliver Butler.
Playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of American women. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that dictated their rights and citizenship.
What the Constitution Means to Me is currently playing in Los Angeles at the Mark Taper Forum through February 16, 2020. The show will move on to Chicago's Broadway Playhouse March 4 through April 12, 2020.
See photos from the Los Angeles production below!
Jocelyn Shek
Mike Iverson
Maria Dizzia, Mike Iverson
Jocelyn Shek
Rosdely Cipriani
Maria Dizzia, Rosdely Cipriani
Maria Dizzia, Rosdely Cipriani
Maria Dizzia, Mike Iverson
Jocelyn Shek, Maria Dizzia
Jocelyn Shek, Mike Iverson. Maria Dizzia
