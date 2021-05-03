Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At WE ARE FAMILY: SONGS OF HOPE AND UNITY, Airing on PBS

Featuring Tony-nominee Laura Osnes, Broadway performer Morgan James, and more.

May. 3, 2021  

The American Pops Orchestra presents WE ARE FAMILY: SONGS OF HOPE AND UNITY, which will be broadcast on Friday, May 14, 2021 (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

Through familiar songs, this production strives to bring joy and comfort to viewers across the country.

Filmed in front of a small, socially distanced live audience under strict COVID-19 mitigation procedures at the Meridian International Center, the program features performances by Broadway star and recording artist Morgan James; star of Season 14 of The Voice Rayshun LaMarr; Broadway and Tony Award-nominated star Laura Osnes; celebrated recording artist Nova Y. Payton; and Broadway and television star Gabrielle Ruiz. The televised event is hosted by Emmy and Tony Award-winner Judith Light. All performers are joined by The American Pops Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Luke Frazier.

WE ARE FAMILY: SONGS OF HOPE AND UNITY is part of #PBSFortheArts, a multiplatform campaign that celebrates the resiliency of the arts in America during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown and reopening, and that features new performing arts content filmed within the constraints of the pandemic.

Laura Osnes

Photos: First Look At WE ARE FAMILY: SONGS OF HOPE AND UNITY, Airing on PBS
Maestro Luke Frazier and the American Pops Orchestra

Photos: First Look At WE ARE FAMILY: SONGS OF HOPE AND UNITY, Airing on PBS
Morgan James

Photos: First Look At WE ARE FAMILY: SONGS OF HOPE AND UNITY, Airing on PBS
Nova Payton

Photos: First Look At WE ARE FAMILY: SONGS OF HOPE AND UNITY, Airing on PBS
Rayshun LaMarr and the American Pops Orchestra

Photos: First Look At WE ARE FAMILY: SONGS OF HOPE AND UNITY, Airing on PBS
Maestro Luke Frazier and the American Pops Orchestra


