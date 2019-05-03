Photo Flash: First Look At The World Premiere of AUGUST RUSH: THE MUSICAL

May. 3, 2019  

Chicago audiences are the first to see the world premiere of August Rush: The Musical a never-before-seen musical based on the original Oscar-nominated Warner Bros film about a musically gifted orphan and the search for his birth parents.

Get a first look at the production with some brand new photos below!

For the first time since launching its own Broadway Series in 2011, Aurora's Paramount Theatre is presenting a world premiere musical. John Doyle, the internationally acclaimed director who earned a Tony Award for Sweeney Todd and also staged the Broadway revival of The Color Purple starring Jennifer Hudson, helms Paramount's production, running April 24-June 2, 2019. Press opening is Friday, May 3 at 8 p.m.

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren

Huxley Westemeier and George Abud

George Abud

Huxley Westemeier

Sydney Shepherd, Huxley Westemeier, and George Abud

Huxley Westemeier

Huxley Westemeier

Huxley Westemeier and George Abud

Huxley Westemeier and John Hickok

Huxley Westemeier

Huxley Westemeier

George Abud and Sydney Shepherd

George Abud

George Abud

Huxley Westemeier and John Hickok



