Photo Flash: First Look At The Pre-Broadway Production Of CAGNEY At Pioneer Theatre Company

The Broadway-bound production of Cagney, based on the life of Academy Award winner James Cagney, launches Pioneer Theatre Company's season this Fall.

Cagney played an award-winning off-Broadway run, presented first at the York Theatre, followed by a successful transfer to the Westside Theatre, and a limited engagement in Los Angeles.

Broadway's Robert Creighton (Disney's Frozen, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Anything Goes), reprises the title role, for which he was awarded the Fred Astaire Award. Darrin Baker (Tarzan, Wonderful Town, Jackie Mason's Laughing Room Only, Footloose and The Scarlet Pimpernel) plays Jack Warner, Cagney's chief adversary and CEO of Warner Brothers. Rounding out the cast is Matt Crowle (Monty Python's Spamalot), Darien Crago (Holiday Inn, White Christmas), Kristen Smith Davis (Anastasia),Jeffry Denman (White Christmas, The Producers, Cats), Robert Anthony Jones (Finding Neverland, The Phantom of the Opera, Hairspray), Charis Leos (The Glass Menagerie at Fulton Theater, Victor/Victoria at TUTS), Daniel Plimpton (The Book of Mormon, Spring Awakening, White Christmas), Melissa Schott (Cirque du Soleil's Banana Shpeel, White Christmas), Edward Tolve (Funny Face at Musicals Tonight, Sayonara at Pan Asian Rep) and Jessica Wockenfuss (Hey, Look Me Over!).

The new Broadway-bound production of Cagney features a scenic design by James Noone (Sunset Boulevard, A Time to Kill, A Bronx Tale, The Rainmaker, The Sunshine Boys); costume design by Gregory Gale (Arcadia, Rock of Ages, The Wedding Singer, Hello, Dolly!, Urinetown); lighting design by Paul Miller (Amazing Grace, The Illusionists, Macbeth, Legally Blonde, Company); projection design by Brad Peterson (Junk, Oslo, Cats); orchestrations by Greg Anthony Rassen (Bandstand, An American in Paris, Bullets Over Broadway, The Little Mermaid); dance arrangements and music direction by Douglas Oberhamer (Swing, Crazy for You, Thoroughly Modern Millie). Jeremy Benton (42nd Street) is the associate choreographer. Cagney features fight choreography by Rick Sordelet (The Lion King, Sunset Boulevard).

The limited engagement runs September 20 through October 5. Tickets are available as part of a season subscription package by calling (801) 581-6961 or by visiting pioneertheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Pioneer Theater Company





