Photo Flash: FROZEN 2 Releases New Poster

Disney has released a new poster for "Frozen 2," in which Anna and Elsa journey far beyond the gates of Arendelle. But why? Check out the new trailer tomorrow on "Good Morning America" for clues. Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" reunites the filmmakers and songwriters behind 2013's "Frozen" for an all-new adventure.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.

