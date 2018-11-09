MIKE BIRBIGLIA'S THE NEW ONE
Photo Flash: First Look at Mike Birbiglia's THE NEW ONE

Nov. 9, 2018  

The Broadway engagement of Mike Birbiglia's The New One, directed by Seth Barrish, will celebrate opening night this Sunday, November 11 at the Cort Theatre(138 West 48th Street).

Written by Mike Birbiglia, with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One is a new play directed by Seth Barrish (The Barrow Group) with set design for Broadway by Beowulf Boritt (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Come From Away), lighting design by Aaron Copp (Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center), and sound design by Leon Rothenberg (The Waverly Gallery).

Mike Birbiglia's The New One is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Iris Smith, Triptyk Studios, Chris and Crystal Sacca, Sing Out, Louise! Productions, JAM Theatricals, Ashley DeSimone, Jamie deRoy, Caroline Hirsch and Lucas McMahon. Ira Glass is Executive Producer and Joe Birbiglia is Associate Producer.

