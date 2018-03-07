Photo Flash: Elizabeth Stanley Previews JAGGED LITTLE PILL at A.R.T.'s 2018 Gala

The Board of Trustees of American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, under the leadership of Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Director Diane Borger, raised a record $1.3 million in support of the theater's artistic, community, and education programs at a Monday, March 5 gala that honored A.R.T. Trustee Paul Buttenwieser with the theater's Angel Award. More than 400 guests attended the event at the Boch Center Wang Theatre.

A.R.T. Trustee Ann Gund and her husband Graham and A.R.T. Advisor Jerry Jordan co-chaired the gala that recognized Buttenwieser for his critical support of some of A.R.T.'s most celebrated artists and productions, for his deep commitment to expanding the boundaries of theater, and for enriching the region's cultural offerings. A video tribute to Buttenwieser featured remarks from several Boston arts leaders, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and Senator Elizabeth Warren, among others.Crossing composer Matthew Aucoin and bass-baritone Davóne Tines performed a selection from Aucoin's opera that Buttenwieser commissioned and A.R.T. premiered in 2015.

A.R.T. Act II Facilitator and Boston Program Manager of Peer Health Exchange Bethany M. Allen and members of A.R.T.'s devised theater program for high school students, Proclamation Project, shared reflections about the theater's impact on their lives with the assembled guests. "Being a facilitator of Act II conversations for Notes from the Field changed my life," Allen revealed. "I began to see all of my work in this framework of 'disrupting spectatorship,' and helped me confirm, 'this is who I am. This is the work I choose.'"

The evening began with a medley of songs from beloved A.R.T. productions The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Pippin, and Waitress performed by Harvard College undergraduates Brian Ge (piano) and Grant Hoechst (marimba). It concluded with rousing performances of "Uninvited," "Forgiven," and "You Learn," byLaurel Harris, Logan Hart, Soph Menas, Nora Schell, and Elizabeth Stanley from the cast of A.R.T.'s upcoming world premiere musical Jagged Little Pill,inspired the iconic Grammy Award-winning album of the same name with music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard and lyrics by Morissette. Cast members were accompanied by music director Bryan Perri (piano and vocals), along with Eric B. Davis (guitar) and Shannon Ford (drums). Jagged Little Pill begins previews May 5, 2018 at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge. It features a book by Diablo Cody (Juno), choreography by Sidi Larbi Charkaoui (Puz/zle), orchestrations by Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), and direction by Diane Paulus (Waitress).

The gala's live auction was led for the fifth year by Kate Chertavian and included walk-on roles in Chicago and Waitress on Broadway. As the fundraising portion of the evening was concluding, an anonymous supporter unexpectedly offered to match any additional donations up to $100,000. Attending guests met his challenge, resulting in the evening's record-breaking fundraising total.

The event was attended by incoming Harvard President Lawrence Bacow and his wife Adele; A.R.T. Board Chair and founder of 128 Technology Andrew Ory; Barr Foundation Board Chair Barbara Hostetter; Joyce Linde; Amy Abrams; Boston Symphony Orchestra Board Chair Susan Paine; Lillie Johnson; former publisher of The Washington Post and CEO of Washington Post Media Katharine Weymouth; Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston Director Jill Medvedow, and many more.

Special contributions to the evening were made by in-kind donors including A?sop, Boch Center, The Catered Affair, The Graphic Group, Illex Designs, The Martignetti Companies, and Peak Event Services.

ABOUT AMERICAN REPERTORY THEATER

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University is a leading force in the American theater, producing groundbreaking work in Cambridge and beyond. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Producer Diane Borger, the A.R.T. seeks to expand the boundaries of theater by programming events that immerse audiences in transformative theatrical experiences. Since 2012, A.R.T.'s productions of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, All the Way, The Glass Menagerie, Pippin, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, and Once have garnered nineteen Tony Awards. The A.R.T. collaborates with artists around the world to develop and create work in new ways, including a collaboration with Harvard's Center for the Environment that will result in the development of new work over several years. Under Paulus's leadership, A.R.T.'s club theater, OBERON, has been an incubator for local and emerging artists and has attracted national attention for its innovative programming and business models.



As the professional theater on the campus of Harvard University, the A.R.T. catalyzes discourse, interdisciplinary collaboration, and creative exchange, acting as a conduit between its community of artists and the university. The A.R.T. Institute for Advanced Theater Training at Harvard University, run in association with the Moscow Art Theatre School and the Harvard Extension School, offers graduate training in acting, dramaturgy, and voice. A.R.T. also plays a central role in Harvard's newly launched undergraduate Theater, Dance, and Media concentration, teaching courses in directing, dramatic literature, acting, voice, design, and dramaturgy. The A.R.T. actively engages more than 5,000 community members and local students annually in project-based partnerships, workshops, conversations with artists, and other enrichment activities both at the theater and across the Greater Boston area.



Proceeds from the gala will support the theater's artistic programming as well as its Education and Community Programs initiatives. Through subsidized tickets to world-class productions, mentoring opportunities, innovative theater workshops, artist talks, and more, the A.R.T. is dedicated to expanding the community's engagement with great theater.

