Photo Flash: Daveed Diggs and Wayne Brady Guest Star in FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME
Daveed Diggs and Wayne Brady made guest appearances in Freestyle Love Supreme recently, check out the photos of them in action!
Freestyle Love Supreme features six talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Chris Sullivan, Daveed Diggs, and Wayne Brady
Aneesa Folds, Wayne Brady, Arthur Lewis, and Daveed Diggs
Wayne Brady, Kaila Mullady, Chris Sullivan, Daveed Diggs, and Aneesa Folds
