Photo Flash: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Team Celebrates Album Going Gold

"Dear Evan Hansen (original Broadway Cast Recording)," has been certified gold by the RIAA making it only the third cast recording to receive gold or greater certification this decade. Additionally, "Waving Through A Window," the hit single from the musical has also received the RIAA gold certification.

The creative team behind the Tony Award winning Broadway smash - book writer Steven Levenson, songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, director Michael Greif, orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, and cast album co-producers Stacey Mindich and Pete Ganbarg - were presented their gold record plaques for both the cast recording and "Waving Through A Window" at the Music Box Theatre.

One of only seven cast albums to reach the top 20 of the Billboard 200 in the last 50 years, "DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" made a momentous chart debut upon its initial February 2017 release, entering the SoundScan/Billboard 200 at #8- the highest debut position for an original cast album since 1961. The historic success marks the second highest digital sales debut ever for a cast album - bested only by "HAMILTON (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" - as well as the third best-selling debut from a cast album in the Nielsen SoundScan era, following that album and 1996's "RENT (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)."

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dear Evan Hansen





