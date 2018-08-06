Photo Flash: Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff Perform Live Version of New Song From FREAKY FRIDAY on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff, stars of Disney Channel's music-driven, contemporary body swap comedy "Freaky Friday," performed a special live version of "At Last It's Me," a new, original song from the Disney Channel Original Movie, on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday, August 6.

In "Freaky Friday," Zuehlsdorff plays 16-year-old Ellie and Blickenstaff plays her mom Katherine in the classic comedy about a mother and daughter who magically swap bodies and, strangely, spend the day in each other's shoes. "At Last It's Me" was written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning songwriters Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey. The performance was choreographed by two-time Tony Award® nominee John Carrafa.

"Freaky Friday" premieres FRIDAY, AUGUST 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.

Photo Credit: ABC/ Heidi Gutman







