Photo Flash: Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff Perform Live Version of New Song From FREAKY FRIDAY on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Aug. 6, 2018  

Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff, stars of Disney Channel's music-driven, contemporary body swap comedy "Freaky Friday," performed a special live version of "At Last It's Me," a new, original song from the Disney Channel Original Movie, on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday, August 6.

In "Freaky Friday," Zuehlsdorff plays 16-year-old Ellie and Blickenstaff plays her mom Katherine in the classic comedy about a mother and daughter who magically swap bodies and, strangely, spend the day in each other's shoes. "At Last It's Me" was written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning songwriters Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey. The performance was choreographed by two-time Tony Award® nominee John Carrafa.

"Freaky Friday" premieres FRIDAY, AUGUST 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.

Photo Credit: ABC/ Heidi Gutman



