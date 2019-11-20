Photo Flash: Christopher Meloni, Tate Donovan and More in CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY At Groundlings Theatre
Celebrity Autobiography returns to LA to the renowned Groundlings Theater direct from a successful limited run on Broadway. This is the critically acclaimed, international smash-hit comedy (London's West End to the Sydney Opera House) where jaw-dropping, outrageous, "hard to believe they wrote them" celebrity memoirs are acted out live on-stage verbatim by other celebrities. Created by Eugene Pack and developed with Dayle Reyfel, the show opened in New York to rave reviews and won the Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience.
Check out photos below!
Making its debut at the Groundlings, the starry cast scheduled includes Tate Donovan, Will Forte, Laraine Newman, Eugene Pack, Rob Reiner, Dayle Reyfel, Sherri Shepherd, Jennifer Tilly. From the words of Hasselhoff to Oprah to Beyonce, Bieber and Beyond!
For more information about this show, go to celebrityautobiography.com "Funniest Show in Town, Hands down!" -NY Post "Critics Choice"-NY TIMES Estimated running time: 90 minutes. Celebrity Autobiography. At The Groundlings Theater, 7307 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046. Monday, November 18, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. Admission $25. Reserve at groundlings.com or (323) 934-4747.
Photo Credit: Justin Wagner
Will Forte, Dayle Reyfel, Sherri Shepherd, Rob Reiner, Jennifer Tilly, Tate Donovan, Laraine Newman, Euge
Christopher Meloni, Tate Donovan, Tim Ransom, Eugene Pack
Laraine Newman and Jennifer Tilly
Jennifer Tilly and Eugene Pack
Will Forte and Eugene Pack at Celebrity Autobiography, Groundlings Theatre, Hollywood. 11/18/19. Photo credit: Justin Wagner.
Jennifer Tilly, Tate Donovan, Eugene Pack
Rob Reiner and Lynne Stewart
