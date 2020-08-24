Photo Flash: Celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein's STATE FAIR

State Fair is a 1945 American musical film directed by Walter Lang.

Today marks the 75th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein's musical film, State Fair!

To celebrate, check out photos below!

State Fair is a 1945 American musical film directed by Walter Lang with original music by Rodgers and Hammerstein. The film stars Jeanne Crain, Dana Andrews, Dick Haymes, Vivian Blaine, Fay Bainter, and Charles Winninger. State Fair was remade in 1962, that time starring Pat Boone and Ann-Margret.

State Fair was the only Rodgers and Hammerstein musical written directly for film. The movie introduced such popular songs as "It's A Grand Night For Singing" and "It Might as Well Be Spring", which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's film was first adapted for the stage in 1969, for a production at The Muny In Saint Louis. In 1996, it was adapted again for a Broadway musical of the same name, with additional songs taken from other Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals.

