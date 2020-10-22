Photo Flash: Celebrate the 65th Anniversary of The World Premiere of PIPE DREAM
Pipe Dream premiered in 1955 at The Shubert Theatre in New Haven, CT, and was presented in a 2012 Encores! production starring Laura Osnes, Will Chase and more!
Celebrate the 65th anniversary of the world premiere of Pipe Dream today, October 22nd with a look back at the original 1955 production, and the 2012 Encores! production.
Pipe Dream's world premiere took place on October 22, 1955 at The Shubert Theatre in New Haven, CT, and starred William Johnson, Judy Tyler, Mike Kellin, and Helen Traubel. A 2012 Encores! production of Pipe Dream starred Laura Osnes, Will Chase, Leslie Uggams, Stephen Wallem, Tom Wopat and more.
Check out photos below!
William Johnson and Judy Tyler
William Johnson and Judy Tyler
Leslie Uggams, Laura Osnes, Will Chase & Company
Stephen Wallem, Will Chase, Laura Osnes and Tom Wopat
Leslie Uggams & Company
Company
