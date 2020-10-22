Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Celebrate the 65th Anniversary of The World Premiere of PIPE DREAM

Pipe Dream premiered in 1955 at The Shubert Theatre in New Haven, CT, and was presented in a 2012 Encores! production starring Laura Osnes, Will Chase and more!

Oct. 22, 2020  

Celebrate the 65th anniversary of the world premiere of Pipe Dream today, October 22nd with a look back at the original 1955 production, and the 2012 Encores! production.

Pipe Dream's world premiere took place on October 22, 1955 at The Shubert Theatre in New Haven, CT, and starred William Johnson, Judy Tyler, Mike Kellin, and Helen Traubel. A 2012 Encores! production of Pipe Dream starred Laura Osnes, Will Chase, Leslie Uggams, Stephen Wallem, Tom Wopat and more.

Check out photos below!

William Johnson and Judy Tyler

William Johnson and Judy Tyler

Mike Kellin

Judy Tyler and Helen Traubel

Helen Traubel

Leslie Uggams, Laura Osnes, Will Chase & Company

Will Chase and Laura Osnes

Stephen Wallem

Stephen Wallem, Will Chase, Laura Osnes and Tom Wopat

Leslie Uggams and Laura Osnes

Leslie Uggams & Company

Laura Osnes and Will Chase

Company


