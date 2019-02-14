Photo Flash: Ariana DeBose Returns To The Birdland Stage!
Birdland was proud to present Broadway singer/dancer Ariana DeBose in concert on Monday, February 11.
Recently seen as the queen of disco in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, the Tony Nominated Actress and Chita Rivera Award winning dancer brought an incredible evening of entertainment, musical directed by Benjamin Rauhala and featuring Mairi Dorman Phaneuf, Rosa Avila, Justin Goldner, Alan Stevens Hewitt, Melody Madarasz and Marisa Rosen with a special guest appearance by Storm Lever.
The last six years have taken Ariana from the Hollywood lights of "So You Think You Can Dance" Season 6 Top 20 to the original companies of Bring It On, Motown, Chazz Palminteri's A Bronx Tale and Lin Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, in which Ms. DeBose is best known as #theBullet. Her other credits include the Broadway revival of Pippin, Company at the NY Philharmonic starring Patti LuPone and Neil Patrick Harris, "Blue Bloods, "One Life To Live," appearances on "The TODAY Show" and "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Photos by Kevin Alvey
Ben Rauhala,-Marissa Rosen,-Justin Goldner-Mairi, Doman Phanuef. Ariana DeBose, Alan StevenHewitt-RosaAvila-StormLever-MelodyMadarasz
Mairi Dorman Phaneuf
Alan Steven Hewitt