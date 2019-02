Photo Flash: Ariana DeBose Returns To The Birdland Stage!

The last six years have taken Ariana from the Hollywood lights of "So You Think You Can Dance" Season 6 Top 20 to the original companies of Bring It On, Motown, Chazz Palminteri 's A Bronx Tale and Lin Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, in which Ms. DeBose is best known as #theBullet. Her other credits include the Broadway revival of Pippin, Company at the NY Philharmonic starring Patti LuPone and Neil Patrick Harris , "Blue Bloods, "One Life To Live," appearances on "The TODAY Show" and "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon ."