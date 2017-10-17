Photo Flash: Annie Golden and More Visit New Talk Show BARING IT ALL WITH CALL ME ADAM

From the internet to the stage, Call Me Adam's Adam Rothenberg is bringing his fun, in-depth interviews to The Green Room 42 at The Yotel in NYC for a live monthly talk show called Baring It All with Call Me Adam! With guests from film, television and theatre, Baring It All with Call Me Adam features Adam's famous interviews, along with games, performances and audience questions.

Helping Adam launch the show were Orange is the New Black's Annie Golden ("Norma Romano") and Lin Tucci ("Anita DeMarco"), plus Broadway's Lauren Elder (revivals of Hair & Side Show), and award-winning composer/lyricist Bobby Cronin (forthcoming Mary & Max). BroadwayWorld has photos below!

Since 2008, Adam has been conducting celebrity interviews. Along the way, Adam has been a contributor to StageLight Magazine, written pieces on The Tony Awards for CBS, hosted his own radio show It's Showtime with Call Me Adam. Call Me Adam asks the heartfelt and fun questions others don't. His interviews are unique because Adam makes his participants feel comfortable & at ease, allowing them to open up, often times revealing things they never talked about in previous interviews.

This new live monthly talk show, "Baring It All with Call Me Adam," continues at The Green Room 42 on November 13, 2017. The Green Room 42 is located on the 4th floor of the Yotel, 42nd Street & 10th Ave. For tickets, visit ow.ly/hmSK30f1qqz.

