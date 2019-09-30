Photo Flash: Ana Villafañe Hosts Viva Broadway's EL CONJUNTO Concert Series!
See photos from Viva Broadway's "El Conjunto" Concert Series featuring Margot Bingham (HBO's "Boardwalk Empire" and NBC's "New Amsterdam"), Ana Isabelle (West Side Story directed by Steven Spielberg), Bianca Marroquin (Chita Rivera in "Fosse/Verdon", Chicago), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof, The Flamingo Kid, Rags), Genny Padilla (On Your Feet!, Rent), and Luis Salgado (In the Heights, On Your Feet!).
Viva Broadway is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a previously announced cabaret-style concert series titled "El Conjunto" hosted by Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet! and NBC's "Sunnyside" and "New Amsterdam") at the W Living Room Times Square (W Hotel, 1567 Broadway) with special guest performances from Broadway stars and musical direction by Justin Ramos. Remaining performance is on Sunday, October 13. Performers for October 13 to be announced shortly. For ticket info visit: https://www.todaytix.com/x/nyc/shows/18588-el-conjunto.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Ana Villafañe and Samantha Massell
Ana Villafañe, Luis Salgado and OYF Company Cast Members
Bianca Marroquin, and Ana Villafañe
Genny Lis Padilla, Luis Salgado, Bianca Marroquin, Ana Villafañe, Samantha Massell and Ana Isabelle
Margot Bingham, Ana Villafañe and Freema Agyeman
Samantha Massell and Ana Villafañe
Will Hack, Ana Villafañe, Bianca Marroquin, Justin Ramos, Aixa Burgos, Ethan Hack-Chabot, Genny Lis Padilla, Samantha Massell, Ana Isabelle and Luis Salgado
