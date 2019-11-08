Photo Flash: Alyssa Fox And Aisha Jackson Continue Gun Reform Efforts After Successful Concert.

Aisha Jackson and Alyssa Fox of Broadway's Frozen continue their campaign for Gun Reform after a successful concert November 4th at Middle Collegiate Church. The Broadway stars treated a packed house of concertgoers with roof raising vocal selections. The night was featured speeches from activists, Broadway performers, and representatives from Mom's Deman Action. Donations are still being accepted until Monday November 11, 2019.

Donate by Clicking Here!

Watch the Full Concert Here!

Guest performers included Madge Dietrich (Kinky Boots), Cameron Mitchell Bell (Annie National Tour), Jessica Luster (Mercy Street on PBS), Brie Zimmer (Happy Birthday Wanda June), The Queer Black Men of Middle Choir, Victor Jackson, Tijuana Jackson, Adrianna Jackson, and Victor Jackson II.

There was also a performance from The Mirror Up Co from The Professional Performing Arts School. The company performed an excerpt from "15 Minutes" written and directed Kendi King. Company members include Chris Sumpter, Kayla Martinez, Miranda Hernandez, Dwany Guzman, Grace Issacs, Miranda Jackel, and Eden Rolle.

The Mosaic Concert Series was created by Matthew Johnson Harris (Director/Choreographer) in 2016 after the presidential election. The concert series raises funds and awareness for different non-profits advocating for causes or organizations that have been marginalized by the current administration. Since it's creation the concert series has raised thousands of dollars for LGBTQIA+ youth, Muslim organizations, Women's Rights, Puerto Rico Relief, and many other organizations.

Past performers have included cast members from the Broadway's Kinky Boots, Wicked, The Color Purple, Beautiful, Carousel, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, and many more. The director of music for this concert is Drew Wutke. Alyssa Fox and Aisha Jackson are currently playing opposite each other as the standbys for Elsa and Anna in Frozen on Broadway. Matthew Johnson Harris most recently served as choreographer and as a member of the creative direction team for music videos for "45" and "Learn to Love" by Tituss Burgess. He is currently a core instructor at Alvin Ailey's Ailey Extension.

Middle Collegiate Church is a welcoming, artistic, inclusive, and bold representation of God's love at 7th Street and 2nd Avenue in the East Village, where you are welcome just as you are as you come through the door. Rev. Jacqui Lewis is the Senior Minister.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You