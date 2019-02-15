Photo Flash: ALICE BY HEART Announces Additional Extension Plus New Photos

Click Here for More Articles on ALICE BY HEART

MCC Theater announces a one week extension for Alice By Heart and the musical will now play through Sunday, April 7th with tickets now on sale. Ticket demand has been extremely high for the show which has music by Duncan Sheik ; lyrics by Steven Sater and book by Steven Sater and Jessie Nelson.



The cast features Molly Gordon (Life of the Party, "Animal Kingdom") as Alice and Colton Ryan (Girl From the North Country, "The Americans") as Alfred/The White Rabbit, along with Mia DiLena (Disney's The Music Man), Zachary Downer (Hello, Dolly!, CATS), Noah Galvin (Dear Evan Hansen, "The Real O'Neals"), Ari Groover (Head Over Heels, Holler If Ya Hear Me), Michael Hartung (Hello, Dolly!), Zachary Infante (A Midsummer Night's Dream, dir. Julie Taymor), Andrew Kober (School of Rock, Hair), Grace McLean (Great Comet), Andrew Mueller (Peter and the Starcatcher) Nkeki Obi-Melekwe ("Bull," "SMILF"), Catherine Ricafort (SpongeBob Squarepants, Honeymoon in Vegas), Heath Saunders (Great Comet, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"), Wesley Taylor (Spongebob Squarepants, The Addams Family), and Natalie Walker ("Search Party").

Kim Blanck will join the production on MAR 5, replacing Nkeki Obi-Melekwe who will depart the production to star in the title role of London's Tina - The Tina Turner Musical.

The creative team for Alice By Heart includes choreography by Rick and Jeff Kuperman, set design by Edward Pierce, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design byBradley King, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, hair, wig and makeup design by J. Jared Janas, dialect coach Stephen Gabis, orchestrations by Duncan Sheik, additional orchestrations by Simon Hale, music direction and vocal arrangements by Jason Hart, and casting by Telsey + Company/ Rebecca Scholl, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Davin De Santis and the Stage Manager is Jason Pacella.

Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer

