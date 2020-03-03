Photo Flash: 2020 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Ceremony
On Monday night, Playwrights Horizons hosted the 42nd Annual Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, the largest and oldest international prize honoring women playwrights.
See photos below!
In attendance were the 2020 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize finalists Zoe Cooper, Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig, Aleshea Harris, Anchuli Felicia King, Kimber Lee, Dominique Morisseau, Lucy Prebble, Stef Smith, Celine Song, Anne Washburn. Blair Brown, Evan Cabnet, William Cantler, Geneva Carr, Jason Butler Harner, Rachel Hauck, Susan Hilferty, Polly Lee, Lynn Nottage, Annie Parisse, Martha Plimpton, and Daphne Rubin-Vega were also in attendance.
Photo Credit: Richard Termine
2020 Finalists
2020 Finalists
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO's James Lipton Has Died at 93
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that James Lipton, executive producer, writer, and host of the Bravo cable television series Inside the Actors Stu... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Has Announced its New Playing Schedule
Beginning Monday March 9, 2020, the playing schedule for Beetlejuice at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) will be as follows: Monday, T... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker in Broadway-Bound PLAZA SUITE
As previously announced, Plaza Suite will play a strictly limited 17-week Broadway engagement at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), with previews ... (read more)
Check Out Exclusive New Designs & Savings In The Theatre Shop
The Theatre Shop is adding brand new designs every week! Start Monday off right by indulging your inner threatre kid with a brand new design!... (read more)
Broadway League Releases Statement on Coronavirus: 'We Are Following the Lead of Our City'
As the threat of Coronavirus continues to grow around the world, the Broadway League has joined other industry organizations in keeping the public inf... (read more)
Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Roundabout Theatre Company's Caroline, or Change will begin performances on March 13, 2020 and open on April 7, 2020 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 Wes... (read more)
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that James Lipton, executive producer, writer, and host of the Bravo cable television series Inside the Actors Stu... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Has Announced its New Playing Schedule
Beginning Monday March 9, 2020, the playing schedule for Beetlejuice at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) will be as follows: Monday, T... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker in Broadway-Bound PLAZA SUITE
As previously announced, Plaza Suite will play a strictly limited 17-week Broadway engagement at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), with previews ... (read more)
Check Out Exclusive New Designs & Savings In The Theatre Shop
The Theatre Shop is adding brand new designs every week! Start Monday off right by indulging your inner threatre kid with a brand new design!... (read more)
Broadway League Releases Statement on Coronavirus: 'We Are Following the Lead of Our City'
As the threat of Coronavirus continues to grow around the world, the Broadway League has joined other industry organizations in keeping the public inf... (read more)
Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Roundabout Theatre Company's Caroline, or Change will begin performances on March 13, 2020 and open on April 7, 2020 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 Wes... (read more)