Photo: First Look at Michael Jackson Biopic Starring His Nephew, Jaafar Jackson

Get a first look at Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, playing his late uncle in the much-anticipated April 18, 2025 film “Michael.”

The photo features Jackson in performance as Michael Jackson, bringing to life the “Man in the Mirror” from the legendary 1992-1993 Dangerous Tour.

The photo was captured by Kevin Mazur, who documented Michael over many years, capturing rehearsals as he prepared to entertain the world with his “This Is It” concerts. He is now also the first to photograph Jaafar Jackson in character as Michael.

“When I arrived for my first day on the set of this movie, I was so excited – it was like the first time I went on tour to shoot Michael Jackson,” said Mazur. “When I walked onto the set, I felt like I'd gone back in time and I was walking into the stadium to shoot the tour. Seeing Jaafar perform, I thought, ‘Wow, it is Michael.' The way he looks and acts, his mannerisms, everything – he's Michael Jackson. For anyone who didn't have the chance to see Michael perform live during his lifetime – this is how it was.”

Also starring Colman Domingo, Miles Teller, and Nia Long, Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, captured by his most iconic performances.

As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in MICHAEL

The film is not an adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, which is now playing on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre.

"With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael,” said producer Graham King. “He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could."

Director Antoine Fuqua added, “We have assembled an incredible team of artists for this project – hair & makeup, costumes, cinematography, choreography, lighting, everything – and some who knew and worked with Michael are reuniting for this film. But most importantly, it's Jaafar who embodies Michael. It goes beyond the physical resemblance. It's Michael's spirit that comes through in a magical way. You have to experience it to believe it.”

Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International have slated the worldwide release for April 18th 2025. The film is now in production.

Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson will be introduced to worldwide audiences in the starring role of the beloved musical icon. Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer films) will direct the film with Oscar winner Graham King/GK Films (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Aviator, The Departed) producing, from a script by three-time Oscar nominee John Logan.