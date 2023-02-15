Photo: First Look at Lady Gaga in JOKER Musical Sequel

A first look at Lady Gaga in the Joker musical sequel has been revealed.

The Hollywood Reporter states that Gaga is expected to be playing Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar-winning Joker. Set to be released on October 4, 2024, the film is currently shooting in New York and Los Angeles.

Oscar-nominated director Todd Phillips, who also produced the 2019 A Star Is Born, will also return after the first film, directing a screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Silver. The sequel will also be a musical, although details on the film's music have not yet been revealed.

In the Batman canon, Quinn begins her journey as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, an Arkham Asylum therapist who falls in love with Joker and joins him as his oft-abused love interest and villainous sidekick. Todd Phillips' original 2019 film left the film's central character, Arthur Fleck/Joker in the care Arkham State Hospital.

The sequel's subtitle Folie à deux, is a term referencing mental illness affecting two or more persons.

Check out Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in a first look photo from the film here:

Lady Gaga has amassed an extraordinary 31 million global album sales and 171 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all-time. She was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in 2018's "A Star is Born". She won Academy and Golden Globe Awards for co-writing the hit song, "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

In 2021, Lady Gaga starred as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, alongside Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Selma Hayek, and more. Gaga won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film.

