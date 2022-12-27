Photo: First Look at GREASE Prequel Series THE RISE OF THE PINK LADIES

Paramount+ has released a first look image of the upcoming Grease prequel series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

The series will star Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

The musical series takes place four years before the original "Grease"; in 1954 before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES is written and executive produced by creator Annabel Oakes ("Atypical," "Transparent"), who also serves as showrunner. Marty Bowen will executive produce for Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach will also executive produce, and Alethea Jones ("Made For Love," "Dollface," "Evil") will direct the pilot plus two more episodes and will executive produce.

Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey will executive produce via PICTURESTART, and it's produced by Grace Gilroy. Choreography by Jamal Sims and music by GRAMMY award nominee and executive music producer Justin Tranter.

The 10-episode season of the series will be available exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. in 2023.

Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy Nakagawa, Marisa Davila as Jane Facciano, Cheyenne Wells as Olivia Valdovinos and Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia Zdunowski in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on Paramount+

Credit: Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+