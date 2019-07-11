Photo: Dave Chappelle Takes on Broadway

Dave Chappelle debuted his stand up show, Live on Broadway, on Tuesday night as part of a ten-night residency at Lunt-Fontaine Theatre, July 9-20, 2019.

Dave Chappelle, a Mark Twain Prize recipient, whose award-winning comedy is trademarked by his sharp wit and irreverent social commentary, explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs, politics, and fame. In 2017, he released four highly anticipated specials on Netflix: "The Art of Spin," "Deep in the Heart of Texas," "Equanimity and The Bird Revelations." All four specials were delivered on vinyl as double-feature albums and received Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album in 2018 and 2019. Pollstar awarded Chappelle with Comedy Tour of The Year in 2014 and 2018 and he captured his second Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special with Equanimity in 2018.

Photo credit: Pilot Boy Productions/Mathieu Bitton





