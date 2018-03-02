Photo Coverage: Shoshana Bean Performs Release Show for New Album 'Spectrum'

Mar. 2, 2018  

On Saturday, February 24, Shoshana Bean performed her album release show - Spectrum - at Ace Theater Downtown Los Angeles. Spectrum, Bean's fourth studio album which was released on February 9, is a fresh new take on the classic tradition of big band with arrangements by Grammy award-nominated arranger Alan Ferber.

This concert featured Bean along with an 18 piece big band performing a carefully-selected collection of standards, classics and modern favorites, while still including a few Bean-penned gems.

Bean made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray before taking over for Idina Menzel as Elphaba in Wicked and has performed all over the world with artists such as Ariana Grande, Brian McKnight, Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ), David Foster and Michael Jackson.

Inspired largely by Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, and Barbra Streisand, Spectrum promises to be Bean's most impressive project to date. Her three solo albums have topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK: Superhero (2008), O'Farrell Street (2013) and Shadows To Light (2013), which debuted at #10 on Billboard's Blues Albums charts. She has amassed millions of views on YouTube, most recently her cover of Taylor Swift's "I Did Something Bad" garnered a frenzy of media attention, as well as earned high praise from Swift herself.

The concert was produced by the team behind Los Angeles' beloved "For The Record" series as part of new programming titled, "For The Record Presents."

Indie Recording Artist Audra Mae began the evening by playing an opening set with songs from her newly released album. In addition to recording artist, Mae is a prolific songwriter who has written songs for Avicii, Celine Dion, David Guetta, Susan Boyle, Miranda Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, The Band Perry, Carrie Underwood and Little Big Town.

Photo Credit: Lily Lim

Audra Mae
Audra Mae

Audra Mae
Audra Mae

Audra Mae and Rachel Crow
Audra Mae and Rachel Crow

Audra Mae
Audra Mae

Audra Mae
Audra Mae

Audra Mae
Audra Mae

Audra Mae
Audra Mae

Jesse Vargas
Jesse Vargas

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Amber Riley
Amber Riley

Shoshana Bean and Amber Riley
Shoshana Bean and Amber Riley

Haley Reinhart
Haley Reinhart

Shoshana Bean and Haley Reinhart
Shoshana Bean and Haley Reinhart

David Cook and Shoshana Bean
David Cook and Shoshana Bean

David Cook and Shoshana Bean
David Cook and Shoshana Bean

Jason Paige
Jason Paige

Zak Resnick and Ali Cobrin
Zak Resnick and Ali Cobrin

Tracie Thoms and Talia Thiesfield
Tracie Thoms and Talia Thiesfield

Tracie Thoms and Jai Rodriguez
Tracie Thoms and Jai Rodriguez

Corey Boardman, Jillian Fouts, Kim Matula, and Ben D. Goldberg
Corey Boardman, Jillian Fouts, Kim Matula, and Ben D. Goldberg

Kim Matula and Ben D. Goldberg
Kim Matula and Ben D. Goldberg

Kim Matula and Nathan Lee Graham
Kim Matula and Nathan Lee Graham

Talia Thiesfield and MichaEl Anthony Cottone
Talia Thiesfield and MichaEl Anthony Cottone

Barrett Foa
Barrett Foa

Eric B. Anthony
Eric B. Anthony

Angela Pupello and Christopher Youngsman
Angela Pupello and Christopher Youngsman

Rogelio Douglas, Jr.
Rogelio Douglas, Jr.

Julie Garnye
Julie Garnye

Julie Garnye, Tracie Thoms, and Rogelio Douglas, Jr.
Julie Garnye, Tracie Thoms, and Rogelio Douglas, Jr.

Photo Coverage: Shoshana Bean Performs Release Show for New Album 'Spectrum'
Talia Thiesfield, Julie Garnye, Shawn Carter Peterson, Tracie Thoms, Rogelio Douglas, Jr., Steve Mazurek, and Shane Scheel

Siobhan O'Neill, Steve Mazurek, and Shane Scheel
Siobhan O'Neill, Steve Mazurek, and Shane Scheel

Siobhan O'Neill, Steve Mazurek, Jesse Vargas, and Shane Scheel
Siobhan O'Neill, Steve Mazurek, Jesse Vargas, and Shane Scheel

Steve Mazurek and Shane Scheel
Steve Mazurek and Shane Scheel

Siobhan O'Neill and Ashley Loren
Siobhan O'Neill and Ashley Loren

Tracie Thoms and Eric B. Anthony
Tracie Thoms and Eric B. Anthony

Shane Scheel, Shoshana Bean, and Steve Mazurek
Shane Scheel, Shoshana Bean, and Steve Mazurek

Barrett Foa and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Barrett Foa and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Barrett Foa and Shoshana Bean
Barrett Foa and Shoshana Bean

Barrett Foa, Shoshana Bean, Tracie Thoms, and Christopher Youngsman
Barrett Foa, Shoshana Bean, Tracie Thoms, and Christopher Youngsman

Dillon Klena, Shoshana Bean, and Lynn Klena
Dillon Klena, Shoshana Bean, and Lynn Klena

Barrett Foa and Shane Scheel
Barrett Foa and Shane Scheel

Jai Rodriguez and Shoshana Bean
Jai Rodriguez and Shoshana Bean

Shane Scheel and Shoshana Bean
Shane Scheel and Shoshana Bean

Shane Scheel and Shoshana Bean
Shane Scheel and Shoshana Bean

Ben Caron and Julie Garnye
Ben Caron and Julie Garnye


