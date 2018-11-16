RUBEN & CLAY
Click Here for More Articles on RUBEN & CLAY

Photo Coverage: Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Preview Their FIRST ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SHOW!

Nov. 16, 2018  

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken join forces for a monumental, one-of-a-kind Holiday spectacular Broadway show. A family affair, the spectacular will see Ruben and Clay journey through a fusion of holiday music and entertainment featuring lighthearted comedy, astounding versatility and, as always, Ruben and Clay's magnetic stage presence. "American Idol's" fan favorite odd couple will give fans the reunion they have been asking for when the duo takes to the stage for this limited engagement holiday event.

The extravaganza marks the first time Ruben and Clay have performed together on a national stage since their dramatic finale in 2003. In true holiday spirit, the duo also aims to give back with tickets benefiting the National Inclusion Project, the leading voice for the inclusion of children with disabilities. Featuring everyone's favorite Christmas songs, performed by two of America's most beloved music icons, sprinkled with hilarious scenes and sketches and a live band, there is something for the entire family.

The duo just met the press and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles






From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Preview Their FIRST ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SHOW!
  • Exclusive Photo Coverage: Vasthy Mompoint Earns the Legacy Robe for THE PROM!
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE PROM Takes Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE PROM
  • FREEZE FRAME: Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Preview Their FIRST ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SHOW!
  • Photo Coverage: City Center's A CHORUS LINE Takes Bows at Gala Performance

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE