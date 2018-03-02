Photo Coverage: Roundabout Celebrates Opening Night of AMY AND THE ORPHANS

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere of Amy and the Orphans by Lindsey Ferrentino, directed by Scott Ellis. The cast includes Vanessa Aspillaga as "Kathy," Mark Blum as "Jacob," Jamie Brewer as "Amy," Diane Davisas "Sarah," Josh McDermitt as "Bobby" and Debra Monk as "Maggie." Amy and the Orphans opened officially last night at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This will be a limited engagement through April 22, 2018.

Lindsey Ferrentino made her New York debut with her critically acclaimed play, Ugly Lies the Bone, starring Mamie Gummer in 2015 at Roundabout Underground, and returns to the Steinberg Center with her Roundabout commission, Amy and the Orphans. As part of Roundabout's commitment to foster the talent of emerging writers, each Underground playwright is commissioned to write a new play before their Underground play is produced.

After their father's death, two unhinged siblings reunite with Amy, their movie-loving sister who has Down syndrome (Jamie Brewer, "American Horror Story"). Together, they careen down the Great American Long Island Expressway, navigating strip malls, traffic jams and some serious (and not-so-serious) family drama. An unexpected turn reveals the moment that changed their lives...and the fact that Amy may be the only one who knows her own mind.

The creative team includes Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design) and John Gromada(Sound and Original Compositions).

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi



