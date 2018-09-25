Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration

Sep. 25, 2018  

The stars came out last night to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Audience Rewards. Among those in attendance were presenters Kerry Washington, Daniel Radcliffe and Steven Pasquale, along with performers Caissie Levy and Laura Osnes, and attendees Bobby Cannavale, Mean Girls stars Taylor Louderman, Ashley Park, and Barrett Weed, Wicked stars Jessica Vosk and Ryan McCartan, Beautiful star Abby Mueller and more.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Audience Rewards® launched 10 years ago and remains the first and only rewards program created to thank dedicated patrons of the performing arts for their loyalty. The program was created by a coalition of Broadway theatre operators and performing arts centers around America as a free benefit to consumers, allowing them to earn and redeem ShowPoints for unique theater experiences and merchandise and gain inside access to performing arts information, special services and member events. Audience Rewards is the product of an unprecedented alliance between Broadway's leading theatre owners and presenters across America. It marks the first-ever marketing alliance between The Nederlander Organization, Shubert Organization and Jujamcyn Theaters, as well as the Independent Presenters Network and Broadway Across America.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Kerry Washington

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Steven Pasquale and Kerry Washington

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Steven Pasquale and Kerry Washington

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Kerry Washington

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Kerry Washington

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Kerry Washington

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
V.P. Katie Dalton

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Katie Dalton and Charlie Flateman

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Jimmy Nederlander Jr.

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Board Members

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Caissie Levy

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Caissie Levy

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Elizabeth Stanley

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Elizabeth Stanley

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Elizabeth Stanley

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Abby Mueller

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Abby Mueller

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Ryan McCarten

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Ryan McCarten

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Ryan McCarten

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Ashley Park

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Ashley Park

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Ashley Park

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Greg Hildreth and Andrew Durand

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Andrew Durand

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Andrew Durand

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Greg Hildreth

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Greg Hildreth

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Greg Hildreth and Andrew Durand

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Greg Hildreth

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Steven Pasquale

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Taylor Louderman

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Taylor Louderman

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Taylor Louderman

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
Kerry Washington

Related Articles


From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet With the Cast and Creatives of LARAMIE: A LEGACY
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of DANIEL'S HUSBAND
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration
  • FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Cast & Creative Team of DANIEL'S HUSBAND Off-Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: Times Square Billboard for HBO's JANE FONDA IN FIVE ACTS
  • Up on the Marquee: TOOTSIE Arrives on Broadway!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       