Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Audience Rewards' 10th Anniversary Celebration

The stars came out last night to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Audience Rewards. Among those in attendance were presenters Kerry Washington, Daniel Radcliffe and Steven Pasquale, along with performers Caissie Levy and Laura Osnes, and attendees Bobby Cannavale, Mean Girls stars Taylor Louderman, Ashley Park, and Barrett Weed, Wicked stars Jessica Vosk and Ryan McCartan, Beautiful star Abby Mueller and more.

Audience Rewards® launched 10 years ago and remains the first and only rewards program created to thank dedicated patrons of the performing arts for their loyalty. The program was created by a coalition of Broadway theatre operators and performing arts centers around America as a free benefit to consumers, allowing them to earn and redeem ShowPoints for unique theater experiences and merchandise and gain inside access to performing arts information, special services and member events. Audience Rewards is the product of an unprecedented alliance between Broadway's leading theatre owners and presenters across America. It marks the first-ever marketing alliance between The Nederlander Organization, Shubert Organization and Jujamcyn Theaters, as well as the Independent Presenters Network and Broadway Across America.

