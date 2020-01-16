Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON

My Name is Lucy Barton opened just last night, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Four-time Emmy Award winner, two-time Golden Globe Award winner, three-time Academy Award and four-time Tony Award nominee Laura Linney returns to Broadway in a haunting new solo play adapted by Rona Munro from the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout.

Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find - much to her surprise - her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.

Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Brenda Vaccaro, Jamie deRoy



Edie Falco



Cory Michael Smith



David Cale



Mark Brokaw



Anna Itty



Nick Starr, Lynne Meadow



Ilana Levine, Zane Pais



Rona Munro



Eve Ensler and guests



Meg Wolitzer, Richard Panek



Elizabeth Strout, James Tierney



Donald Margulies



Jill Eikenberry, Michael Tucker



Wendy C. Goldberg and guest



Matthew Lopez



Beth Fowler, Margaret Colin



Carolyn McCormick, Byron Jennings



Marc Bruni



Janet McTeer, Joe Coleman



Eleanor Burgess and guest



Frank Wood



Ben Shenkman



Eric William Morris, Alyse Alan Louis



Adriane Lenox



Charlotte d'Amboise, Walter Bobbie



Emily Feldman, Martyna Majok



Georgiana Bischoff, Richard Thomas



Ariel Levy



Christian Siriano



Julie White



Cynthia Nixon



JD Taylor, Tess Frazer