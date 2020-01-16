Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON

MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON
Article Pixel Jan. 16, 2020  

My Name is Lucy Barton opened just last night, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Four-time Emmy Award winner, two-time Golden Globe Award winner, three-time Academy Award and four-time Tony Award nominee Laura Linney returns to Broadway in a haunting new solo play adapted by Rona Munro from the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout.

Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find - much to her surprise - her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.

Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Brenda Vaccaro, Jamie deRoy

Edie Falco

Cory Michael Smith

David Cale

Mark Brokaw

Anna Itty

Nick Starr, Lynne Meadow

Ilana Levine, Zane Pais

Rona Munro

Eve Ensler and guests

Meg Wolitzer, Richard Panek

Elizabeth Strout, James Tierney

Donald Margulies

Jill Eikenberry, Michael Tucker

Wendy C. Goldberg and guest

Matthew Lopez

Beth Fowler, Margaret Colin

Carolyn McCormick, Byron Jennings

Marc Bruni

Janet McTeer, Joe Coleman

Eleanor Burgess and guest

Frank Wood

Ben Shenkman

Eric William Morris, Alyse Alan Louis

Adriane Lenox

Charlotte d'Amboise, Walter Bobbie

Emily Feldman, Martyna Majok

Georgiana Bischoff, Richard Thomas

Ariel Levy

Christian Siriano

Julie White

Cynthia Nixon

JD Taylor, Tess Frazer

